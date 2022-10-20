Advertisement

Gerrard Sacked By Struggling Villa After Fulham Defeat

  
Updated October 20, 2022
Aston Villa's English head coach Steven Gerrard reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Aston Villa’s English head coach Steven Gerrard reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

 

Steven Gerrard was sacked as Aston Villa manager less than two hours after his struggling side crashed to a dismal 3-0 defeat at Fulham on Thursday.

Gerrard paid the price for Villa’s wretched start to the season, which sees the club languishing just one place above the Premier League relegation zone.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” a statement said.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”



