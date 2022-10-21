Alleged Corruption: Court Grants Shasore Bail, Fixes Trial For December 6

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has granted bail to a former Attorney General of the state Olasupo Shasore (SAN).

In granting bail, Justice Mojisola Dada directed his lead counsel, Adeyemi Candide-Johnson (SAN) to write a personal undertaking to always present his client in court throughout his trial.

Shasore was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge bordering on corrupt offers to public officers contrary to and punishable under Section 9(1) (a) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) Act 2000.

He was alleged to have corruptly given the sum of USD 100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars) to one Mrs Olufolakemi Adelore (then Director Legal, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources) and another USD100,000 to one Mr Ikechukwu Oguine (Secretary to the Corporation and Coordinator, Legal Services NNPC) on account of the role they both played in the arbitral proceedings instituted by Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) against the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

When the counts were read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Counsel Bala Sanga then asked the court for a trial date pending which the defendant will be remanded at the correctional facility.

The lead counsel for the defendant Adeyemi Candide-Johnson then applied for his bail. He asked the court to admit Shasore to bail on liberal terms or on self-recognizance. He submitted amongst other that the defendant was eager to clear his name and would make himself available for trial.

The EFCC did not oppose the bail application.

In her ruling, Justice Dada granted the defendant bail. She directed the lead counsel to write a personal undertaking that will guarantee the defendant’s presence in court for his trial.

The court then fixed December 6 for the commencement of the trial.