Advertisement

Biden Slams Republicans For Saying Ukraine Funding Could Be Restricted

Channels Television  
Updated October 21, 2022
US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on August 24, 2022 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Biden announced that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)
In this file photo, US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on August 24, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

 

President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized rival Republicans for suggesting that US funding for Ukraine could be cut after congressional midterm elections next month.

“They said that if they win they’re not likely to fund, to continue to fund Ukraine,” Biden said while campaigning in Pennsylvania.

“These guys don’t get it. It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine. It’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s really serious, serious consequential outcomes.

“They have no sense of American foreign policy.”

Senior Republican Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that if his party makes widely expected gains in the midterms, it will not write “a blank check” to war-torn Ukraine.

READ ALSO: Biden Vows Close Cooperation With UK After Truss Quits

The warning was the first official signal that Kyiv could face a tougher fight for US funding as it fends off Russia’s invasion, with bipartisan support beginning to wane in Washington.

McCarthy hopes to become House speaker — the third-most senior position in US politics behind the president and vice president — if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in the November 8 vote.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion in February, the United States has allocated $17.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine — although this is a fraction of the total bill including humanitarian assistance.

AFP



More on World News

Iran Schoolgirl Dies After Beating By Security Forces

Boris Johnson To Make Shocking Return For PM Position – Reports

Biden Vows Close Cooperation With UK After Truss Quits

Liz Truss Becomes Downing Street’s Briefest Incumbent

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV