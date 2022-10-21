Advertisement

Channels TV Bags Maiden Cybersecurity Award

October 21, 2022

Channels Television has again added another feather to its cap as it bagged the media outfit of the year award at the maiden cybersecurity merit awards 2022 organsied by the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria.

The ceremony, which held at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos, recognised outstanding individuals, teams, organisations, institutions, and states that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership within the cybsersecurity industry.

The Nigeria Communications Commission and Federal University of Technology, Minna, were also recognised as MDA and University of the Year respectively among other winners.



