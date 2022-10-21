Consul General Appeals For Calm After Killing Of Nigerian In South Africa

Nigeria’s Consul General in South Africa, Mr Andrew Idi, has appealed to Nigerians in the country to be calm and law abiding at all times.

This follows a recent spate of shootings involving Nigerians which has claimed the life of one person with a few others left injured.

One of the victims is a father of four children, who died after being shot execution-style on the street, in an area populated by Nigerians called ‘East and West’.

The Consul-General visited the coastal city of Durban after issuing a safety advisory earlier this week.

Apart from meeting with community leaders, he also met with the police where he appealed for more protection to members of the Nigerian community.

“In the last one week, there have been three shootings which resulted to one death and then the other two casualties survived with gunshot wounds,” Idi told Channels Television.

Following his meeting with the police leadership, Idi said, “We all agreed that there are certain flash points that requires added security presence and attention and he gave us all the assurances that the police command would do that and we are happy.”

Also speaking to Channels Television on the shootings, Chairman, Nigerian Citizens South Africa (KwaZulu Natal), Mr Bartholomew Eziagulu said they are still trying to find out the cause of the shootings.

“Actually we are still having ongoing investigations to ascertain what has happened; the case of the other shooting, we went to the police and they said it is mistaken identity, so actually we have not ascertained the full report of what has happened.

“We are still engaging to see where we can find a better solution towards all these incidents among the Nigerian stakeholders in Kwazulu Natal,” Eziagulu said.