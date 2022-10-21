Cyber Fraud: Five Convicted In Oyo, One in Ogun

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of six internet fraudsters to various jail terms.

The convicts are Agboola Khalid Babatunde, Okuneye Olamilekan Damilola, Quadri Ahmed Olawale, Okafor Chibuzor Michael, Lawal Emmanuel Adekunle and Victor Abumere Aigbe.

Babatunde, Olawale and Aigbe were arraigned on separate one count charge that bordered on impersonation, an offence contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State 2000 and while Michael was docked on two counts for stealing.

Damilola was arraigned one count charge for aiding and abetting while Adekunle was docked on one count charge of impersonation. The convicts pleaded guilty to the offences preferred against them by the EFCC.

They all pleaded guilty to their respective charges. Consequent, prosecution counsel, Modupe Akinkoye, Abdulrasheed Suleiman, Mabas Mabur and Shamsuddeen Bashir reviewed the facts of the cases and prayed the courts to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State convicted and sentenced Adekunle to one year imprisonment while Justice Bayo Taiwo of the State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State convicted and sentenced Olawale and Aigbe to six months community service, while Michael bagged two months community service.

Justice Olusola Adetujoye of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan sentenced Babatunde to three months community service while Damilola was sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Furthermore, the courts ordered the convicts to restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.