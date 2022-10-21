Gunmen Abduct 13, Shoot One In Niger Community

Armed men suspected to be bandits have attacked Maijaki village in Birnin Maza/ Tashibo ward of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting 13 persons and shooting one in the process.

The incident occurred at early hours of Friday around 1 am when the villagers who were still asleep were woken by sporadic shootings.

A community source told Channels Television that the community is in high tension following the attack and called for urgent need for security presence to forestall calm and stability in the area.

It was reliably gathered that the criminals are currently occupying Kpashimi Forest where they hide to perpetuate their evil act at any targeted community especially of recent, with AK-47 riffles.

Reports revealed that over 500 security operatives of Operation Sharan Daji including vigilantes have stormed the area for a manhunt to apprehend the criminals.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Police Command and also Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Services for confirmation proved abortive.