Police Rescue 10 Women, One-Year-Old Child From Gando Forest In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command says it rescued 10 women and a year-old child, following an extensive successful search and rescue operations at Gando forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

This was made known in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara State, SP Mohammed Shehu, and made available to Channels Television.

Shehu said a group of bandits terrorist invaded Manye village in Anka LGA on Monday 17th October, 2022 and abducted ten women and a year-old child to Gando forest in Bukkuyum LGA of the state where they spent three days in captivity.

He said that on receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, deployed additional Police Tactical Operatives to reinforce DPO Anka and vigilante in their rescue operation, a task that was successfully accomplished with the full support of stakeholders especially, the Sole Administrator of Anka LGA.

Shehu said that all the rescued victims were taken to the hospital for medical check, debriefed by police detectives and handed over their families.

The Zamfara police spokesperson added that the while commending the sole Administrator, Anka LGA for the full support and partnership during the rescue operation, the Commissioner of Police congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom, and assured that all the perpetrators will be apprehended and charged to court for prosecution.