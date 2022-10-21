Supreme Court Strikes out Request for Review Of Own Judgment On PDP Guber Candidate

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has struck out a request by a governorship aspirant in Ebonyi, Senator Joseph Ogba, to review its final judgment of September 14, 2022, which upheld Chukwuma Ifeanyi as the governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for Ebonyi State in the 2023 elections.

The Apex Court presided over by Justice Amina Augie struck out the request following the withdrawal of a motion to that effect by Counsel to Ogba, Paul Erokoro.

At the day’s proceedings, Mister Erokoro, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), wanted the Court to review its earlier judgment which recognized Ifeanyi as the PDP governorship candidate.

However, the senior lawyer withdrew the processes filed on behalf of his client, when it became apparent that the Apex Court would not yield to the request.

Following the withdrawal, Justice Amina Augie struck out the request.

Before the withdrawal, counsel to Ifeanyi, Chris Uche, had opposed the request of the factional governorship candidate on the grounds that it constituted a gross abuse of the Supreme Court.

In a Judgement delivered on September 14, the Supreme Court affirmed Chukwuma Ifeanyi as the authentic PDP governorship candidate having emerged from a primary election conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.