Two Chibok Girls, 99 Others Regain Freedom From Boko Haram Camps

The army on Friday said it has rescued two Chibok girls and 99 other abducted persons from Boko Haram camps.

In a briefing in Maiduguri, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Waidi Shaibu, said the troops rescued the victims from different locations in Borno state.

The rescued girls are Rejoice Sanki, 24, and mother of two children; and Yagana Poly, 24, mother of four.

According to the army, they were rescued on September 29 and October 2.

Of the 99 other kidnapped rescued, 47 are women, the army said.