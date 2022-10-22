Super Falcons To Face Australia, Ireland And Canada At FIFA World Cup

Nigeria will play joint-hosts Australia, Canada and the Republic of Ireland in Group B of the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals happening in the summer of 2023.

This followed the draw ceremony held in Auckland/Tâmaki Makaurau on Saturday.

Nigeria will therefore play Canada in her first match of the competition to be staged in a total of nine cities (five in Australia and four in New Zealand), and which will boast 32 teams – the biggest in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since it began in China in 1991.

Joint-hosts New Zealand will battle Norway, Philippines and Switzerland in Group A.

Nigeria, alongside the United States of America, Brazil, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Japan are the only seven countries to have featured in all previous editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, between China 1991 and France 2019.

The Falcons were on tour of Canada six months ago, where they played two matches against Olympic champions Canada, losing one narrowly and drawing the other.