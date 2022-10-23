PHOTOS: LASEMA Recovers Waste Truck From Lagos Lagoon

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Sunday recovered a waste truck that fell into the lagoon some days back.

“LASEMA has successfully concluded the retrieval of a PSP TRUCK that plunged into the Lagos Lagoon inward Iyana-Oworo on Tuesday, today Sunday 23rd October in a multi-stakeholder operation that was swift and effective,” the permanent secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement.

“The Agency used its heavy-duty equipment on land while LASWA was in the Lagoon. Supported by the Lagos Fire, LASTMA, Nigeria Police Force, and FRSC, the process ran smoothly and safely in under two hours.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to motorists by the operation and assure Lagosians of our commitment to the safety of their lives and property.”

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] Lagos Govt Takes Delivery Of Firefighting Equipment

Also, Jubril Gawat, media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tweeted earlier during the recovery.

“The Lagos State Emergency Service is undergoing a recovery operation to remove a PSP Truck that plunged into the water on 3rd Mainland Bridge (inward Oworo) around the UNILAG Axis,” he said.

“Traffic has been diverted, for now. Going towards Oworo from Island, Please, divert to Adekunle.”

“Successfully recovered by LASEMA,” he tweeted later. “Vehicle placed successfully on the flatbed vehicle …. Operation completed.”

See the photos from the recovery operation below: