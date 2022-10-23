VIDEO: Lagos Govt Takes Delivery Of Firefighting Equipment

The Lagos State Government has taken delivery of firefighting equipment.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State disclosed this on Sunday and also gave a breakdown of the equipment.

“In order to empower the Lagos State Fire Department, we took delivery of 62 brand new fire apparatuses, consisting of fire trucks and support vehicles,” he tweeted.

