VIDEO: Lagos Govt Takes Delivery Of Firefighting Equipment

Channels Television  
Updated October 23, 2022
Governor Sanwo-Olu announced the purchase of the new equipment. Twitter/Jide Sanwo-Olu

 

The Lagos State Government has taken delivery of firefighting equipment. 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State disclosed this on Sunday and also gave a breakdown of the equipment.

“In order to empower the Lagos State Fire Department, we took delivery of 62 brand new fire apparatuses, consisting of fire trucks and support vehicles,” he tweeted.

