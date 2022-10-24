2023: Nigeria Will Break Up If APC Wins, Says Obaseki

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Monday warned that Nigeria will break up if the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu win the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki spoke at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state.

The governor said no right-thinking person will vote in the APC and Tinubu in next February’s presidential election.

He said, “This will be an easy election for us if we campaign right because honestly our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we contemplate voting a government like APC.

“In fact like I said, God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break up, this country will fail but it has already failed because nobody has done the kind of damage the APC has done on this country. I don’t know how we will recover.

“My heart is beating. By the time president Atiku comes into power we will not be able to sleep but to work day and night. As I speak to you today, the debt of this country is going to 60 trillion, when are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing (money).”

He also took a swipe at Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying the supporters of the former Anambra State governor popularly known as “Obidients” will soon run out of steam.

Obaseki went further to express confidence in the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar whom he said has what it takes to get Nigeria back on the path of good governance.

In 2020, Tinubu and Edo strongman, Adams Oshiomhole campaigned for APC’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu against PDP’s Obaseki in the Edo State Governorship Election which Obaseki triumphantly won.

Obaseki was in APC but defected to the PDP towards the September 2020 governorship election after he failed to get the party’s ticket at the APC primary that produced Ize-Iyamu.