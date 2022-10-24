Demons In APC Have Relocated To PDP – Fani-Kayode

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode said on Monday that the demons he claimed were in the ruling party relocated to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as soon as he joined the APC in September 2021.

“The APC of the past is not the APC of today…The demons that were in the APC at that time have simply relocated and gone into the PDP,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

“My views were my views then and things changed when a new leadership came into the party, a leadership that is responsible and sensitive to the feelings of people,” he said.

He said he left the PDP because the party became the monster he thought the APC was, adding that the ruling party is now transformed “no matter what your faith is, no matter what your ethnic is”.

The former minister also said Nigeria must take painful decisions if it wants to prosper economically, noting that there would be palliatives to cushion the effects of such moves.

Fani-Kayode said APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will discontinue the things that Buhari has not done well.

Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, was the Director of Media and Publicity of PDP’s Presidential Organisation in 2015 when then President Goodluck Jonathan sought re-election but lost to APC’s Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode was a fierce critic of Buhari’s administration till he dumped the PDP last year to join the APC.