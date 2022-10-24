Three Injured As Thugs Attack Jandor’s Campaign Train

Three persons have been injured after thugs attacked the campaign train of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Channels Television gathered that the incident happened on Sunday evening at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government.

PDP Publicity Secretary in Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Amode, confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday, saying several members of the party and journalists sustained injuries.

One of the journalists, he stated, is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are been treated.

“The campaign train of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party was attacked today while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government by All Progressives Congress sponsored thugs this evening,” he stated.

“The attack led to injuries of several members of Jandor’s entourage and pressmen. As of the time of this press statement, one of the news reporters is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are been treated.

“The thugs that attack the campaign train were shouting APC while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons.

“You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use APC-sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programs of our Gubernatorial candidate Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-Jandor recently and we would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come March 29, 2023.”

The PDP spokesman also called on the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, Area Commander of Police in the Badagry division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack.

He equally wants the police authorities to take necessary disciplinary actions taken against the perpetrators of the attack to forestall such occurrences in the future and to instil confidence in PDP members that they will be protected during this campaign period.

“We would like to also strongly warn those that are hell bent on causing trouble or planning to disrupt the campaign and elections that we would not fold our arms watch as we will resist all forms of intimidation,” Amode added.