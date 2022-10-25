Advertisement

Bola Tinubu Is A Potential Dictator – Dele Momodu

Channels Television  
Updated October 25, 2022

 

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, on Tuesday described Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a potential dictator.

Mr Momodu made the comment while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I will never support a dictatorship,” he said. “I suffered under dictatorship. I was in detention, I was in exile for three years. Dictatorship has no way in my books.

“So once you begin to demonstrate dictatorship, I will move back. He (Tinubu) is a potential dictator.”

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in next year’s election.



