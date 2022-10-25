Lagos Issues Fresh Flood Advisory For Lekki, Ikoyi, Others

The Lagos State Government has issued a fresh flood advisory, advising residents of Ikoyi, Lekki, Victoria Island, and the coastal areas of Epe and Badagry to be wary of backflow due to the high tide in the Lagos lagoon.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the latest advisory had become necessary due to the high tide of the Lagos Lagoon.

He stated that the high tide of the lagoon has made it difficult for storm run-off from the various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon which may cause stagnation into the streets and major roads until the level of the lagoon subsides to allow for a discharge of the channels.

The commissioner also debunked some social media reports suggesting that the water level under the Third Mainland Bridge is almost being filled to the brim.

Describing the trending videos as fake news, Bello explained that the video only captures the Oworonshoki end of the bridge, which he described as normal because the area is a deck on the pile.

He cautioned people, especially those on social media, against sending panicky messages to residents in order to create unnecessary anxiety amongst people.

While advising all the residents of the affected areas in Lagos Island and other coastal areas to monitor the incidental rains regularly, Bello warned against refuse dumping in the drains and to clean their tertiary drains regularly.

He reiterated that the earlier flood advisory issued by the State to the effect that all those on the banks of Ogun River, particularly residents of Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi, Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Agboyi II, and Agboyi III remain vigilant at this period.

The Commissioner stressed that the State has embarked on and is continuing massive drainage clearance and the construction of new channels in addition to continuous deployment of the quick response Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to free up manholes and blackspots to ensure the optimum capacity of the drains to contain run-offs.