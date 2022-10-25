Advertisement
Pillars, Safety Babes Stay Top After Wins
Defending champions Kano Pillars have produced a laboured win to remain top on the table on Day 2 of the final phase of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League at the University of Lagos Sports Center in Akoka.
Kano Pillars defeated a difficult Rima Strikers side 22-20 and remain on top of the league table of the men’s category.
In other matches of the men’s category, Niger United got an easy 36-27 victory over Benue Buffaloes while Safety Shooters defeated Seasider Boys of Lagos 30-22.
Confluence Stars defeated Owena Kings 23-19 while De Defenders defeated Police Machine 28-16.
In the Women’s Category, title holders Safety Babes survived a late scare to beat Plateau Peacocks 23-21. Seasider Babes continued their newfound form as they defeated Rima Queens 20-17.
Bendel Dynamos defeated Imo Grasshoppers 24-21.
Sokoto Rima striker Sadiq Shelle emerged as the best player for day 2 in the men’s category while Daina Saloo of Safety Babes became the top performer in the women’s category.
Day 2 results (Men)
Owena Kings 19-23 Confluence Stars
Niger United 36-27 Benue Buffaloes
Lagos Seasiders 22-30 Safety Shooters.
Rima Strikers 20-22 Kano Pillars
De Defenders 28-16 Police Machine
Day 2 results (Women)
Safety Babes 23-21 Plateau Peacocks
Seasider Babes 20-17 Rima Queens
Bendel Dynamos 24-21 Imo Grasshoppers