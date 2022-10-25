Advertisement

Pillars, Safety Babes Stay Top After Wins

Dumnodi Okonta  
Updated October 25, 2022
Pillars players at their display in Unilag on October 24, 2022.

 

Defending champions Kano Pillars have produced a laboured win to remain top on the table on Day 2 of the final phase of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League at the University of Lagos Sports Center in Akoka.

Kano Pillars defeated a difficult Rima Strikers side 22-20 and remain on top of the league table of the men’s category.

In other matches of the men’s category, Niger United got an easy 36-27 victory over Benue Buffaloes while Safety Shooters defeated Seasider Boys of Lagos 30-22.

Confluence Stars defeated Owena Kings 23-19 while De Defenders defeated Police Machine 28-16.

In the Women’s Category, title holders Safety Babes survived a late scare to beat Plateau Peacocks 23-21. Seasider Babes continued their newfound form as they defeated Rima Queens 20-17.

Bendel Dynamos defeated Imo Grasshoppers 24-21.

Sokoto Rima striker Sadiq Shelle emerged as the best player for day 2 in the men’s category while  Daina Saloo of Safety Babes became the top performer in the women’s category.

Day 2 results (Men)

Owena Kings 19-23 Confluence Stars

Niger United 36-27 Benue Buffaloes

Lagos Seasiders 22-30 Safety Shooters.

Rima Strikers 20-22 Kano Pillars

De Defenders  28-16 Police Machine

Day 2 results (Women)

Safety Babes 23-21 Plateau Peacocks

Seasider Babes  20-17 Rima Queens

Bendel Dynamos 24-21 Imo Grasshoppers



More on Sports

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks

Aston Villa Appoints Villarreal’s Emery As New Coach

Jesus Asks Arsenal To ‘Wake Up’ After Southampton Draw

Chelsea Still Struggling For Goals Despite Potter’s Bright Start

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV