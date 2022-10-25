Pillars, Safety Babes Stay Top After Wins

Defending champions Kano Pillars have produced a laboured win to remain top on the table on Day 2 of the final phase of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League at the University of Lagos Sports Center in Akoka.

Kano Pillars defeated a difficult Rima Strikers side 22-20 and remain on top of the league table of the men’s category.

In other matches of the men’s category, Niger United got an easy 36-27 victory over Benue Buffaloes while Safety Shooters defeated Seasider Boys of Lagos 30-22.

Confluence Stars defeated Owena Kings 23-19 while De Defenders defeated Police Machine 28-16.

In the Women’s Category, title holders Safety Babes survived a late scare to beat Plateau Peacocks 23-21. Seasider Babes continued their newfound form as they defeated Rima Queens 20-17.

Bendel Dynamos defeated Imo Grasshoppers 24-21.

Sokoto Rima striker Sadiq Shelle emerged as the best player for day 2 in the men’s category while Daina Saloo of Safety Babes became the top performer in the women’s category.

Day 2 results (Men)

Owena Kings 19-23 Confluence Stars

Niger United 36-27 Benue Buffaloes

Lagos Seasiders 22-30 Safety Shooters.

Rima Strikers 20-22 Kano Pillars

De Defenders 28-16 Police Machine

Day 2 results (Women)

Safety Babes 23-21 Plateau Peacocks

Seasider Babes 20-17 Rima Queens

Bendel Dynamos 24-21 Imo Grasshoppers