Zamfara Lifts Ban On Political Rallies, Reopens Markets In Three LGs

Following improvement in the security situation in some areas, the Zamfara State Government has lifted the ban it imposed on political activities and reopened markets in three local government areas.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Gusau.

According to the commissioner, the state government lifted the curfew imposed on Gummi, Anka, and Bukkuyum local government areas due to the resurgence of banditry and kidnapping.

Zamfara Government had on October 13 banned all political rallies and electioneering campaigns in the state, citing the resurgence of banditry and kidnapping in some communities.

But Dosara said that the ban has been lifted following the satisfactory reports received on the security situation in those communities.

“The Zamfara state government has approved the immediate reopening of Gummi, Anka, and Bukkuyum local governments, as well as all the towns, roads, and markets recently closed by the government due to heightened insecurity in some parts of the state,” the statement reads.

“The approval followed the satisfactory reports received on the security situation in the affected communities.

“In view of the above, the government has lifted the embargo it enforced on political activities in the state.”

The Commissioner asked residents of the state to abide by the rule and law, noting that the government will not tolerate any behaviour that negatively affects peace and security.

He also assured residents of the state government’s commitment to protecting lives and properties.

Dosara added that Governor Bello Matawalle will not “compromise his constitutional responsibilities to the people of the state”.