FG Won’t Be Stampeded By US, UK Terror Alerts – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the Federal Government won’t be stampeded by the terror advisories released by the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to him, Nigeria will not be stampeded by whatever any government decides to tell its people living in Abuja and parts of the country.

He made this known on Wednesday during a briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mohammed declared that the US acted within her rights to advise her citizens to go home but Nigeria won’t be stampeded by such warning or action.

He underscored that the government has in the last few months taken a firm handle of security, urging citizens to avoid liking or sharing materials that could incite panic.

The US and Britain had on Sunday warned of possible terror attacks in Abuja, especially at government buildings, places of worship, schools and other centres where large crowds gather.

The US further urged its citizens and Embassy staff in Nigeria’s political capital to leave but the Department of States Services urged residents of Abuja and Nigerians in general to remain calm, saying security agencies are right on top of the situation.