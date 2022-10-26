Fuel Scarcity Not Excuse To Block Roads, LASTMA Warns Motorists

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has cautioned motorists against causing serious traffic gridlock while queuing up for fuel at filling stations.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, issued the warning on Tuesday while deploying more Officers of the Authority on monitoring traffic around filling stations across the State.

A statement by the Director of the Public Affairs & Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, quoted him as saying that the deployment became imperative following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately.

Oreagba expressed displeasure at the disorderly behaviour of some drivers, who queue up haphazardly and disrupt traffic flow around various petrol stations.

“The scarcity of fuel being experienced is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flows across Lagos,” he said

READ ALSO: Three Killed, Several Injured In Lagos Accident

The LASTMA boss added, “We want our roads to be free; we do not want fuel queues to constitute a burden for other road users in Lagos.”

He reiterated that efficient traffic management has remained crucial in the attainment of a seamless multi-modal transportation system in Lagos.

But he sought maximum cooperation from the monitoring public to ensure that the ‘T.h.e.m.e.s’ agenda of the present administration yields positive results in terms of socio-economic development, as well security of lives and property.