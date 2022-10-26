Olisa Metuh Resigns From PDP, Gives Reasons

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh has resigned from the main opposition party.

In a letter to PDP The National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Metuh said being a member of the PDP or any political party won’t allow him to “work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people”.

“During my three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realization that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria.

“The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to Democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

“Being Non-Partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hinderance of partisanship.

“In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation of partisan politics,” the letter partly read.

“Any future participation in politics will only be limited to non-partisan involvements in areas of sustaining and deepening democracy and governance in Nigerian and at the global level.”

He urged Ayu to “insist on issue-based engagement in our political space as the country cannot afford the bitterness and divisions that may arise otherwise”

Ayu has been in the news for months over calls for his resignation by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and some PDP governors and stalwarts who argue that a northerner should not be the party’s national chairman and also the party’s presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar).

Wike and his allies including Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, have not been seen in any of Atiku’s rallies.