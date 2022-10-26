Online Betting: FIRS Deducts Taxes At Transaction Points, Gives Operators Dec 31 Deadline

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has commenced the deduction of taxes at transaction points from Online Gaming Transactions using the Sentinal National Payment Gateway and Electronic Solution.

In a Public Notice signed by its Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, the Service directed full compliance by the online gaming community.

The chairman explained that the Sentinal National Payment Gateway was a transaction processing system that enables Integrated Payment Services Providers to deduct taxes at the points of transaction and immediately remit the tax deducted to the government’s treasury.

The FIRS also noted that all operators offering online gaming services in Nigeria, not later than the 31st of December 2022, were required “to connect to the Sentinal National Payment Gateway, deduct tax from online gaming transactions and remit same directly to the relevant government’s treasury.”

“The FIRS is automating the administration of tax on online gaming using Sentinal National Payment Gateway and Electronic Solution.

“The deployment of Sentinal National Payment Gateway will simplify tax compliance for companies engaged in online gaming activities,” the notice read, according to a statement on Wednesday by Nami’s aide, Johannes Wojuola.

The notice stated that though it was not mandatory for online gaming operators offering online gaming services from outside Nigeria to be incorporated in Nigeria, they are compelled by extant tax laws to connect to the Sentinal National Payment Gateway for the purposes of dedicating tax from the gaming transactions of players in Nigeria, and remitting same directly to the government purse.