RMAFC To Review Remuneration Of Political Office Holders, Others

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has concluded arrangements to start the process for carrying out the review of the remuneration for political, public, and judicial office holders in the country.

RMAFC Chairman, Mohammed Shehu stated this during a recent courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State in his office in Abuja.

“Mohammed Bello pointed out that pursuant to the functions of RMAFC in paragraph 32(D) of part 1 to the third schedule of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, empowers the Commission to determine the remuneration appropriate to political, Public and Judicial office holders in the country informing that the last time the review was carried out was 2008 which makes it even overdue for review,” the Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Nwachukwu Christian, said in a statement.

The RMAFC boss promised to produce fair and credible remuneration for the affected officers before the end of this present administration.

Tambuwal, who congratulated Shehu on his new appointment as RMAFC Chairman, pointed out that the Commission as one of the constitutional bodies in the country has been underfunded over the years thereby making it difficult to deliver its mandate.

Tambuwal lauded RMAFC on its move to commence the process for the review of remuneration, saying the salaries of judges in the country are one of the least in public service.