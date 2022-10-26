Wike Swears In Former APC Spokesperson, 17 Others As Commissioners

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sworn in 18 new commissioners into the State Executive Council.

One of the newly sworn in commissioners is the immediate past Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Chris Finebone, who recently joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

Also appointed are some former commissioners in the executive council that was dissolved in May this year.

Charging the new cabinet members, Wike reiterated the resolve of his administration to finish strong and do proper handover to his successor.

He charged the members of the State Executive Council to recommit themselves to the tasks assigned to them and achieve the desired results.

The governor observed that some members of the State Executive Council do not appreciate the enormity of the task given to them, rather, they take to sycophancy while abandoning their duties.

Wike emphasised the need for a proper handover to be done to the succeeding administration in good time. He therefore charged the new commissioners and those already in the cabinet to begin compilation of necessary data so that the reports will be ready in good time.

The commissioners sworn in are: Princewill Chike, Jacobson Nbina, Ndubuisi Okere, Inime Aguma, Charles Amadi, Tonye Briggs, Ben Daminabo, Chris Finebone, Austin Chioma.

Others include, Uchechukwu Nwafor, Fred Kpakol, Emenike Oke, Prince Ohia, Kaniye Ebeku, Ezekiel Agri, Ukiel Oyaghiri, Damiete Miller and Emeka Onowu.

Wike said portfolios would be assigned to them by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.