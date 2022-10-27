Advertisement

Musk Says Buying Twitter To Enable ‘Healthy’ Debate Of Ideas

Channels Television  
Updated October 27, 2022
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 11, 2022, Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. – Elon Musk said on May 13, 2022 he was putting a temporary halt on his much-anticipated deal to buy Twitter, sending shares in the social media giant plunging. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Elon Musk said Thursday he is acquiring Twitter to enable “healthy” debate on a wide range of ideas and counter a trend in which social media splinters into partisan “echo chambers.”

The billionaire entrepreneur pursued the deal “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk tweeted on the eve of a court-imposed deadline to finalize the $44 billion acquisition.



