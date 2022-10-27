UK Updates Travel Advisory, Advices Against Non-Essential Trips To Abuja

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advisory to British nationals in Nigeria.

In a statement, the FCDO advised “against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.”

It added that “there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

“The British High Commission remains open for essential services. The travel advice will constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.”

Earlier, the FCDO had issued a travel advisory advising its citizens to “consider movements carefully, follow the local news and the advice of security authorities”.

The US has issued a similar advisory although the Nigerian government has assured the public of safety.

“FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad,” the latest advisory from the UK government said.

“Other states in Nigeria where we advise against all but essential travel include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.”