We Must Practise Politics Without Bitterness – Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday called on political actors in the country to practice politics void of bitterness and rancour.

He made the call in Osun State during the flag-off of the reconstruction and selective expansion of the 91 kilometers Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan-Iwo Road Interchange.

The project, which is to be completed in 18 months, is as collaboration between Makinde and his Osun counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola. It was awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns.

He maintained that the two governors have been able to lead a revolution and collaboration that put the people of the two states first, and relegated politics and partisanship to the background while delivering dividends of good governance to the people.

“We must practise politics of justice and fairness without bitterness and rancour,” the Oyo Governor was quoted in a statement by his spokesman, Taiwo Adisa.

“The revolution we are leading in Oyo State is a revolution of thought. Again, we are saying, governance must always trump politics. When we make decisions, we must always put the interests of our people first.

“Of course, you already know that my brother, the Governor of Osun State is from the All Progressives Congress (APC), while I belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Despite this difference, we have accomplished things that people from the same party were unable to do. This is the revolution we are talking about.”

In his remark, Oyetola commended Makinde for rising above political differences and considerations to collaborate with the Osun State government to ensure that the laudable project comes to fruition and to further entrench regional integration.

He maintained that the project is a dream come true, as it is part of his government’s effort “to provide quality roads on an equitable basis and entrench sustainable economic development.”

Oyetola said, “I salute the political sagacity and astuteness of the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who rose above all political differences and considerations to collaborate with us to not only ensure that this laudable project comes to fruition, but to further entrench regional integration.

“When the project was initially conceptualised, our plan was to fix the Osogbo-Iwo section that belongs to Osun. We, however, on second thought observed that the Oyo State section too was in very bad shape and capable of defeating the objective of our road Reconstruction/Rehabilitation effort.

“Consequently, we reached out to Governor Makinde and, without hesitation; he embarked on this invaluable voyage with us.”