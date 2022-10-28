Advertisement

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi’s Husband ‘Violently Assaulted’

Updated October 28, 2022
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York on April 23, 2019.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

 

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” after a break-in at the couple’s home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the statement said. “Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”The Democratic House speaker, who is second in line to the U.S. presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California.

Pelosi owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm.



