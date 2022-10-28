Police Rescue 21 Kidnap Victims In Katsina, Kill Terrorists

Police in Katsina State on Friday rescued at least 21 kidnap victims comprising 15 women and six children in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the State.

The victims were rescued at about 0430hrs, after the Police Command received a distress call that terrorists in their numbers on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Buraji and Sabon Sara villages.

On receipt of the information, Area Commander, Dutsinma, ACP Mohammad Makama, led a team of Police Tactical Units, blocked their exit routes at Gandun Sarki village, engaged them into a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued all the victims.

The Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah in a statement noted that many terrorists were killed and some escaped the scene with gunshots wounds.

He added that tactical teams are still combing the area with a view of recovering their dead bodies and arresting the injured terrorists as investigation is ongoing.