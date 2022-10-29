Nigeria Is Sick, We Can’t Hand It Over To Sick People – Labour Party Chairman

The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure says Nigeria is sick and shouldn’t be handed over to “sick” people.

He spoke on Saturday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, during the commencement of campaigns for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi; and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

According to him, Obi and Baba-Ahmed don’t fall sick and don’t frequently visit hospitals.

At the rally, Abure charged Labour Party supporters popularly known as ‘Obidients’ to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as “weapon” to eject the dominant All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general elections.

“All the challenges we have been having in the country is zeroed down to leadership problem,” he said.

“Our presidential candidate no dey go hospital; he is strong. Our presidential candidate no dey sick, the vice-presidential candidate no dey sick.

“Today, the country is sick. It is sick from insecurity, it is sick from unemployment, the economy is not working. If you put everything together, the country is sick and we cannot hand it over to sick people; we need vibrant, young, energetic people who can be awake day and night to solve the problems of the country and we have that person.

“We also need somebody who has character, integrity, somebody that will not take our money abroad.”

Obi is in the 2023 presidential race with APC’s Bola Tinubu and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar in the contest that has been described by analysts as three-horse race.