Peter Obi Promises To Solve Nigeria’s Flood Problem, Ensure Sufficient Food Production

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday promised to solve Nigeria’s flood challenge and ensure the country attains sufficiency in food production if elected in 2023.

He spoke on Saturday at a rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital at the commencement of his campaigns ahead of next February election.

The former Anambra State governor said his government will move Nigeria from consumption to production and job creation.

He promised to fix Nigeria’s power conundrum, amongst others, and wondered why the Super Eagles couldn’t qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup starting next month.

After he observed a one-minute silence in honour of all flood victims across the country, Obi said, “I assure you if we come into power, we will solve this flooding problem.”

“We are not going to do it overnight but we will start solving it. It will not take 30 years. The Federal Government said it will take 30 years, it will not take 30 years for us to solve it.

“Let me assure you, the government Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed will change Nigeria for good,” he said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Is Sick, We Can’t Hand It Over To Sick People – Labour Party Chairman

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, the 2022 floods devastatingly claimed over 600 lives in Nigeria and displaced millions of people who now seek refuge in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps scattered across the country.

Many farmlands have been washed away by the floods and experts have worried that the situation will affect food prices.

‘Nigeria Can Feed Itself’

On Saturday, 61-year-old Obi, who promised to support farmers and youths in the country, added that Nigeria can feed itself if the right measures are taken.

“If we come into government, I assure you, farmers will go back to farms because we are going to deal with insecurity, we will support youths; the more youths are pulled out of poverty, the more we reduce criminality.

“We will support youths because today Nigerian youths don’t have a home. When we come into government, the youths will have homes because we will solve their problems.”

“Today in Nigeria, people spend all their money to feed themselves. So many people can’t even feed themselves. We will make sure that we start the journey of Nigeria being sufficient in food production. If Israel can feed itself, Nigeria can feed itself. If India can feed itself, Nigeria can feed itself,” he said.

Also at the rally include Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed; Labour Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure; the party’s Director General of the National Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, amongst others.