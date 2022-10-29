Advertisement

PHOTOS: Atiku Meets With US State Department Officials In Washington DC

Updated October 29, 2022
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the US State Department led by Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary—Bureau of African Affairs in Washington DC.

Atiku announced the meeting in a series of tweets.

According to the former Vice President, the focus of “our discussions were on the critical need to seek collaborative solutions to our local issues on democracy and governance, our deteriorating security and the economy.

“Most importantly, we secured commitments to support for free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces and commitments for continued partnership with Nigeria in areas of security and development.”

 

