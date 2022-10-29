UK Slams Russia’s ‘False Claims’ On Nord Stream Explosions

The UK defence ministry on Saturday rejected claims by Russia that its specialists were involved in attacks on Nord Stream gas pipelines and the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet.

The defence ministry tweeted: “To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale.”

Russia’s defence ministry alleged that the same group of British military specialists helped plan a drone attack Saturday on ships in Moscow-annexed Crimea and were involved in a “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on September 26.

The British defence ministry said that this “invented story says more about arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the West”.

Russia did not provide any evidence, but considers the UK as one of the most unfriendly countries, with relations sinking to almost non-existent since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine.

“Representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 that blew up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

Russia has said Western countries have not allowed it to take part in international investigations of the explosions.

Instead, it has for weeks alluded that its special services have a different version to what caused the Septembers explosions, while some Western countries have called it sabotage and pointed at Russia.

