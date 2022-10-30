Advertisement

China’s Xi Mourns Over 150 Victims Of South Korea Stampede

Channels Television  
Updated October 30, 2022
Flowers are laid at the scene of a Halloween stampede in the capital’s popular Itaewon district in Seoul on October 30, 2022.  (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent condolences to South Korea, state media reported, saying he was “shocked” to learn of a stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country’s capital that killed more than 150 people.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, I express our deep condolences for the victims,” Xi said in a message to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

AFP



More on World News

Like Clockwork: World’s Longest Passenger Train Winds Through Swiss Alps

Russia Suspends Participation In Ukraine Grain Deal

Over 140 Killed In South Korea Halloween Stampede

Tropical Storm Lashes Philippines, At Least 45 Dead

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV