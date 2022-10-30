Troops Kill Seven Suspected Terrorists In Kaduna, Recover Weapons

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized seven suspected terrorists in Kaduna State.

In a statement, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, says the troops of One Division neutralized four of the suspected terrorists during a clearance operation conducted at Maidaro, Kagi Hill, Kusharki and Anguwan Madaki in Birnin Gwari local government.

Another fighting patrol team of One Division also conducted a separate operation along Sabon Birnin-Zartake, Ungwan Lima Riyawa, and Tungan Madaki General Area, supported by the Nigerian Air Force, and neutralized three suspected terrorists who were on the run from Kagi Hill.

Two AK-47 rifles with two rounds of 7.62mm special, one automatic pump action gun with three cartridges, six Dane guns, three locally fabricated pistols with one 9-mm round, and four motorcycles were recovered by the troops.

READ ALSO: Terror Alert: No Imminent Threat In Abuja, IGP Insists

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for their gallantry stride and urged them not to relent until terrorism and other criminalities are brought to an end.

Similarly, the General Officer Commanding, One Division Nigerian Army, and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja is appealing to the citizens to continue to support troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that will assist in the fight against the criminal elements.