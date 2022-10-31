85 Percent Of PDP Voting Bloc Now In Labour Party – LP Chieftain 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Katch Ononuju, says his party has inherited up to 85 percent of voters who traditionally vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also said the Labour Party will take advantage of the “organic revolution” to secure victory for LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at next February’s poll.

“Up to 85 percent of the PDP historical voting blocs are now following Labour, never mind what the dinosaurs are telling you and their ability to rent crowd. We want to work with the organic people, we want to work with the Nigerian people,” Ononuju said on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Monday.

Ononuju, who was recently appointed as Special Adviser on Public Affairs to Obi, said he left the PDP for LP because the party has grown in popularity with Nigerians, especially the youths.

He said, “The Labour Party wasn’t known six months ago in the way it is known today but the minute problem came in the PDP, Mr Peter Obi moved. He wasn’t the only one to move, several people moved and suddenly the youths looked at those who moved and said this is where we are going to and that we are very happy for.”

Asked whether his new party won’t eventually turn out to be like the PDP, Ononuju said, “The PDP that we are running away from is the PDP that has now become infected with the mindset from the APC.

“The new Labour Party and the yearnings of the youths is premised on an inclusive Nigeria; that one that we have abandoned doesn’t believe in an inclusive enterprise. We now want to move with the youths to a Nigeria where everybody should have a sense of belonging in this enterprise of nation building.”