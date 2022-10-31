Advertisement

Anglican Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye Dies At 53

Channels Television  
Updated October 31, 2022
Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye
Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye with members of the church

 

The Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion, has announced the death of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

The cleric died on Sunday evening at the age of 53, according to a statement co-signed by the Synod Secretary, Ven. ‘Segun Ladeinde; and the Chancellor, Justice Adedayo Oyebanji.

 

Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye
Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye

 

Olumakaiye was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on July 30, 2018 and shortly after in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.

“His Episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos and subsequently the Province was characterized by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments, for which all of us shall remain very proud.

“We shall keep you posted, as detailed arrangements of the Funeral obsequies unfold and are made public,” the statement noted.



