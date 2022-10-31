Buhari Mourns 141 Victims Of Indian Footbridge

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the 141 victims of the footbridge that collapsed in India.

Many of the victims, comprising women, children, or elderly, died on Sunday after the bridge collapsed in Morbi, just a week after repairs.

The Nigerian leader in a statement on Monday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, commiserated with the families of the victims and the government and people of India.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I wish to express my profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the Prime Minister, families of the deceased, and the people of India following this tragic incident,” the President was quoted as saying.

Apart from those that died, 177 of the 500 have been saved and teams are searching for several others who are still missing.

President Buhari also prayed for recovery of all the persons who suffered injuries.