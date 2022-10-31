CDS Confirms Arrest Of Five In Failed Niger Cantonment Attack

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has confirmed the arrest of five suspects in a failed attack by suspected Islamic State-allied jihadists on a military base in the Wawa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The military killed eight of the attackers after repelling a raid on the military base, where hundreds of militants are being held, two military sources said on Monday.

Dozens of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters tried to break into the Wawa military cantonment in the remote New Bussa village near the border with Benin Republic late on Saturday to free more than 1,000 of their comrades detained there, the military officers had told AFP.

However, Irabor told journalists at a news conference in Abuja on Monday that the alertness of the troops led to the prevention of the attack.

“Some of you must have seen in the media or amongst you that on the night of 29th October, 2022, Wawa Cantonment in Niger State was attacked. Of course, the alertness of the troops led to the neutralisation of the attackers.

“Their vehicles that were laden with IEDs and other items were impounded, and five of those attackers were equally arrested. This is to let you know of the level of alertness of the members of the armed forces, the police, and other security agencies,” he said.