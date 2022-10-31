Chelsea Provide Update On James, Fofana Injuries

Chelsea have said that defenders Reece James and Wesley Fofana will continue their rehabilitation programmes this week in Dubai.

A member of the Chelsea medical department will accompany the duo on the journey, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The Blues are missing the pair in defence and their absence was evident as the London side fell to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

While Fofana picked up a knee injury in the home victory over AC Milan earlier in the month, James picked his against same opponents in the second leg in Milan.

Fofana is expected to be out for few weeks and James on the other hand could miss the World Cup for England in Qatar.

Chelsea’s loss on Saturday is the first since former Brighton manager Graham Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel in September.

Goals from Leandro Trossard and Pascal Gross, as well as own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Chalobah ensured Kai Havertz’s second-half strike was only a consolation.

After the match, Potter said, “As I said to the players, if you lose, you have to look at it, and if you’ve made a mistake or got things wrong, you have to analyse it and do better.

“That is part of our job, part of the process, and if we’ve got that wrong, I have to take responsibility and do better. I’d rather look at it from that perspective.

“You have to congratulate Brighton as well. They did what they do well. We had some opportunities ourselves, and the scoreline makes it feel a little bit worse than it was in terms of us having opportunities and touches in the box that were similar to them.

“They have a couple of own goals. We have a couple of chances. In the end, it felt probably a little bit too open for us, and that is my responsibility.”