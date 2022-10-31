‘I Was Shot At In The Head’, Ex-UI DVC Recounts Kidnap Ordeal

A former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Adigun Agbaje, has narrated his ordeal in the hands of kidnappers along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the don, his captors shot him in the head during the kidnap on Friday but the bullet only left a skin-deep wound on his head.

Two of the seven victims – Agbaje and an Oyo princess, Temilola Adediran – were released.

It is not stated how much ransom was paid for their release but there are suspicion of ransom payment by the families of the victims to secure their release.

In a note on Monday written by Agbaje’s son, Adewale, he confirmed that his father has been released and currently receiving treatment from wound he sustained during the attack.

“It’s a new day today and I’m happy to be alive. I was released by my kidnappers yesterday evening after spending two nights in the thick forests of Ogun and Oyo states. My mind goes to the five others who are still left with the kidnappers: two young ladies, two young men and a middle aged person.

“I was shot at in the head during the abduction process. I thank God that the bullet that went through my car’s windscreen left only a skin deep wound on my head even though it left a gaping hole in the cap I was wearing. I did not even know about this till Saturday morning when I saw caked blood on my cap.

“I am undergoing comprehensive health checks and so it may take some time to thank all my family, including my in-laws, friends and in-laws to my children, my own friends, colleagues and all Nigerians,” the don stated.