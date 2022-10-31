Senegal Seizes Record Cocaine Haul Worth $36m

Senegalese customs say they have seized 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of cocaine worth around $36 million aboard a truck near the Malian border, in the biggest land seizure of the drug in the country’s history.

The drugs were found on Saturday at Kidira in a refrigerated lorry that was heading to the Senegalese capital Dakar, the customs authorities said.

READ ALSO: Sokoto Village Head, 10 Others Arrested Over 991,320 Opioid Pills, 1,251kg Skunk

The two drivers have been arrested and a quantity of cash in dollars and West African currencies was seized, they said in a statement on Sunday.

West Africa has for years been a transit zone for drugs produced in Latin America, but UN investigators say it is also a growing market for narcotics.

AFP