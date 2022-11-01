Atiku, Tinubu, Obi Send Condolences To Davido Over Son’s Death

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Labour Party, Peter Obi, have sent condolence messages to Davido over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The three-year-old son of the music star reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State on Monday.

Reacting to the sad incident on Tuesday via his verified Twitter page, Atiku wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them.”

Also reacting through his verified Twitter handle, Tinubu wrote, “Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy.”

In his message, Obi prayed that God grant Davido and his partner Chioma healing.

“I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the former Anambra State governor wrote on his verified Twitter page.

Meanwhile the police said about eight domestic workers of the singer have been invited for questioning.

“No arrest yet but domestic staff have been brought in for questioning,” Hundeyin added.