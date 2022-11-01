Fans, Celebrities Condole With Davido, Chioma Over Loss Of Son

The entertainment industry scene and Nigerians, in general, have received the shocking news of the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of popular, award-winning and global music icon, Davido; and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

It was gathered that the first son of the artiste died on Monday at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state Benjamin Hundeyin told Channels Television that Ifeanyi drowned on Monday.

When asked whether Ifeanyi is dead, the police spokesman said, “Yes, he is; he drowned.”

“No arrest yet but domestic staff have been brought in for questioning,” Hundeyin added.

Also, a close associate of the artiste confirmed the tragic death of Ifeanyi to Channels Television on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, grief-stricken celebrities both at home and abroad have taken to their social media handles to commiserate with Davido and Chioma over Ifeanyi’s death.

British rapper and singer, Stephanie Allen, popularly known by her stage name Stefflon Don, took to her verified Twitter handle to pray for the singer. She tweeted, “Prayers for Davido and Chioma.”

What a dark day. My heart and love go to David and Chioma.. 💔🕊 @davido I pray for your heart and mind this period. You have endured so much loss brother. May God hold you in his arms and keep you through this — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) November 1, 2022



Actor, Williams Uchemba said, “Please say a prayer for David, Chioma and the entire family. Nobody deserves this kind of pain. Rest up little one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Ayodeji Makun (AY) (@aycomedian)

Muyiwa Ademola via his Instagram handle said, “It is one of the saddest thing when kids are being buried by parents. We really wish it never happened! May The Almighty give the parents and the entire Adeleke family the strength to bear this loss. Rest In Peace Champ.”

Actress, Iyabo Ojo mourning said, “I don’t even know how to react to this rude shock. I was hoping it wasn’t true. My God!!! This is so shocking, sad, devastating & extremely painful.”

Can you guys just pray for David’s and chioma’s family and let them know we are here for them. That’s all they need right now. Love and support. Be kind to one another 🤍.

Happy New Month — WAJE (@OfficialWaje) November 1, 2022

In 2018, Nigerian music star, Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, lost his son, Daniel Jr. in similar tragic circumstance.

Daniel Jr. reportedly died in a swimming pool at the singer’s home in Lagos while he was away for a musical award in Los Angeles, United States.