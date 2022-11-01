Plastic Bottles Exposed To Sunlight Can Cause Cancer – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) on Tuesday said the exposure of plastic bottles to sunlight can increase the risk of cancer, hormonal imbalance, and gastrointestinal issues, among other health conditions.

A statement signed by the General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo said the government plans to engage sellers and buyers of plastic bottled drinks through advocacy and sensitisation programmes on the dangers of such practices.

Solebo noted that the Lagos State Government has no intention of banning the sale of plastic bottled drinks as stated in a social media report.

“The Government is keen on ensuring that both consumers and traders are educated and enlightened on the health hazard of consuming plastic bottled drinks that have been exposed to sunlight,” he said.

While informing that the essence of the display of plastic bottles by sellers is to create awareness of the availability of their product or merchandise, he urged manufacturers and producers alike to make available alternative dummy bottles to retailers of plastic bottle drinks for use as product display instead of the actual plastic bottled drinks being exposed to sunlight.