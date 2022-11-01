UK Trip: Buhari Breached Constitution For Not Transferring Power To Osinbajo, Says Clark

Elder statesman, Edwin Clark, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari breached the provisions of the 1999 Constitution for not transferring power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum said any actions taken by any of the President’s men in the next two weeks are illegal, null, and void.

He urged Nigerians to resist any constitutionally unrecognised proxies.

He said the President has not been able to lead the country effectively even when in Nigeria and so how he hopes to do so for two weeks outside the country beats his imagination.

Clark said though Buhari has sent condolence messages to the governments of South Korea and India on recent tragedies, he didn’t deem it fit to visit any of the over 20 flood-ravaged states in the country despite the loss of more than 600 lives.

READ ALSO: Floods Kill Over 600 In Nigeria, Leave Millions Affected

The President travelled to London, the United Kingdom on Monday for “routine medical check-up” and will return to the country in the second week of November, 2022.

This is not the first time the President will travel to London for medical check-up in 2022. Buhari was in the United Kingdom in March and in July for medical purpose.