Union Protests Workers’ Disengagement, Shuts MMA2 Airport In Lagos

Members of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) on Tuesday morning, blocked the entrance gates of the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 (MMA2) Terminal in Lagos to protest the “unprovoked termination” of the appointment of 34 aviation workers by the operators of the airport terminal, the B-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

The situation forced airlines like Ibom Air and Air Peace operating within the airport terminal to stop flight operations.

Ibom Air, in a notice to passengers, said the action of the union will greatly impact its flights scheduled in and out of Lagos today.

“We greatly regret the impact of this unexpected action on your day’s plans as we urge you to kindly stay close to all our communication channels for subsequent updates,” the airline said.

In a notice of strike by ATSSSAN, those affected in the disengagement include ATSSSAN Branch Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer and Women Leader who were said to demand “the payment of terminal benefits to staff members who exited the service of the company lawfully in line with the signed Conditions of Service”.

The union said BASL Management acted at a time when parties were on the table discussing the said payment, and there was nothing to suggest that negotiation has broken down irretrievably.

It considered the termination as victimisation of its members and excos who were merely carrying out their constitutional duties.

“In light of the above. ATSSSAN has declared industrial action against BASL and calls on all branches nationwide, as well as all professional association affiliated to ATSSSAN to withdraw services to all airlines operating into and out of the MMA2 Lagos immediately without fall,” said ATSSSAN Principal Deputy General Secretary, Frances Akinjole.

A spokesperson for BASL said the company initially engaged the union but there is no official response on the development as of press time.