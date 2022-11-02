2023: CAN To Hold National Prayer On Friday, Invites All Candidates 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared Friday, November 4th, 2022 as National Day of Prayers to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

The Christian body invited all candidates for the 2023 general elections to the meeting at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

“It is also going to be a day to implore God’s help in preventing violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes in the forthcoming elections,” CAN said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read full statement: